Cinderella's Crimes - Lake Forest Park native publishes new book
Friday, November 17, 2023
For years, Cinna has been forced to serve her wealthy cousins rather than attend society events alongside them. She has waited for the chance to prove herself and exact revenge. When a ball at the castle is announced, promising to bring many powerful people to town, she seizes the opportunity to strike.
She bets her best friend, Johann, a small-time thief and con man, that she can land a greater score the night of the ball than he can. They embark on parallel heists. But as their plots unfold, things begin to unravel. By the end of the night, the castle’s on lockdown, a duchess is dead, a mansion has burned to the ground — and Cinna hasn’t even stolen anything.
Or has she captured something far more valuable than gold and jewels?
Cinderella's Crimes by Kelsey Josund is available on Amazon, or you can contact Kelsey directly for signed copies.
|Kelsey Josund
With a passion for storytelling in all its forms, Kelsey approaches writing fiction the same way she approaches writing code: she likes to know where it’s going, but wants to figure out the details as she goes.
She believes good software is a lot like a good story— full of neat and clever solutions to tricky problems, beautiful at a granular level but also from a distance.
Kelsey lives and works in Silicon Valley, California with her partner and their cat. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science from Stanford University, and is currently plotting her return to the Pacific Northwest and working on her next novel.
