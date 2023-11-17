Cinderella's Crimes - Lake Forest Park native publishes new book

Lake Forest Park native Kelsey Josund is a software engineer and author of scifi, fantasy and young adult fiction, including a series of forthcoming feminist retellings of classic childhood fairytales.





With a passion for storytelling in all its forms, Kelsey approaches writing fiction the same way she approaches writing code: she likes to know where it’s going, but wants to figure out the details as she goes.





She believes good software is a lot like a good story— full of neat and clever solutions to tricky problems, beautiful at a granular level but also from a distance.





Kelsey lives and works in Silicon Valley, California with her partner and their cat. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science from Stanford University, and is currently plotting her return to the Pacific Northwest and working on her next novel.







