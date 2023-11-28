Classified: Notice of Meeting Cancellation Shoreline Fire Board of Commissioners

Tuesday, November 28, 2023


NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION
 
As required by RCW 42.30.090 the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has CANCELLED the regular meeting scheduled for December 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will not be rescheduled. The next regular scheduled Board meeting is January 4, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.
 
Notice posted by:                Beatriz Goldsmith
                                             Executive Assistant
                                             November 27, 2023


