Live and Local: Tap your toes at Third Place Commons

Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers at Third Place Commons Friday

This Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7pm, Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers return to the stage at Third Place Commons for a sizzling night of blues, jazz, and deep grooves sure to keep you moving all night.





Dance to the 85th Street Big Band Saturday at Third Place Commons

Then Saturday at 7pm, because we know you love to dance, we bring you none other than the 85th Street Big Band for an irresistibly swinging good time.





And by the way, discreet toe-tapping counts as dancing, so if you'd rather just sit and enjoy the great music, that's perfect, too!





Community starts here. Join us!





Third Place Commons, upper level Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.



