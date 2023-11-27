Cascade Winter Market Saturday December 2, 2023 at The Drumlin



Cascade Winter Market

Saturday, December 2, 2023, noon to 4pm

We will host 18+ art and craft vendors from the Shoreline / Lake Forest Park community and beyond.





The event also features a bake sale with delicious homemade treats, and an array of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages served by our gracious host. The event is ALL AGES.



This is a perfect place to bring the family for a festive afternoon. Admission is free.



