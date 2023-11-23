New sidewalk completed on 20th NW leading to RB Saltwater Park

Thursday, November 23, 2023

20th NW Before Picture
Courtesy City of Shoreline

All photos by Wayne Pridemore except as noted

A five block stretch of sidewalk was constructed in Richmond Beach. It goes from very near to Richmond Beach Road to the entrance of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
 
The sidewalk runs along the west side of 20th Ave NW from NW 190th to NW 195th




Sidewalk construction is a big project. It takes a long time and causes a lot of disruption. It also often surprises residents who find out their property doesn't extend to the street.


The start of the sidewalk at NW 195th Street

NW 195th at the start of the sidewalk (in the foreground)

NW 190th near the park entrance

Now the work is completed on 20th Ave NW and the detour signs and construction crews are gone. 

Pedestrians are safely separated from cars and beautiful RB Saltwater Park has a sidewalk connecting existing pedestrian facilities to the entrance of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.


Posted by DKH at 1:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  