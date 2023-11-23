New sidewalk completed on 20th NW leading to RB Saltwater Park
Thursday, November 23, 2023
A five block stretch of sidewalk was constructed in Richmond Beach. It goes from very near to Richmond Beach Road to the entrance of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
|The sidewalk runs along the west side of 20th Ave NW from NW 190th to NW 195th
Sidewalk construction is a big project. It takes a long time and causes a lot of disruption. It also often surprises residents who find out their property doesn't extend to the street.
|The start of the sidewalk at NW 195th Street
|NW 195th at the start of the sidewalk (in the foreground)
|NW 190th near the park entrance
Now the work is completed on 20th Ave NW and the detour signs and construction crews are gone.
Pedestrians are safely separated from cars and beautiful RB Saltwater Park has a sidewalk connecting existing pedestrian facilities to the entrance of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment