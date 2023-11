Town and Country Market November recipe - try this elegant chicken dish for family dinners

Salt and fresh-ground black pepperSTEP 1Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.STEP 2Heat a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Lightly coat bottom of pan with olive oil. When oil is hot, brown chicken skin-side down, working in batches if necessary. Remove to a plate.STEP 3Add butter, brown sugar, apples and shallots to pan. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until apples are browned, about 5 minutes.STEP 4Add broth, vinegar and sage. Stir, scraping up brown bits from bottom of pan. Season lightly with salt and pepper.STEP 5Return chicken to pan along with any accumulated juices. Reduce heat and simmer, loosely covered, until chicken is cooked through and sauce is slightly reduced, 20-25 minutes. Serve hot. Shoreline Town and Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133.