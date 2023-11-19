Town and Country Market November recipe - try this elegant chicken dish for family dinners
Sunday, November 19, 2023
|Braised Chicken with Apple and Sage
Photo courtesy Town and Country
A warm and friendly fall meal from our local Town and Country grocer.
Braised Chicken with Apples and Sage
Warm up with delicious fall flavors. Add mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes or polenta for the coziest of side dishes.
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 35 Minutes
Yield: 4-6 Servings
INGREDIENTS
8 chicken thighs, bone-in
Olive oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
2 crisp apples of choice, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
2 large shallots, thinly sliced
⅔ cup chicken broth
1 teaspoon cider vinegar
½ teaspoon chopped fresh sage
Salt and fresh-ground black pepper
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.
STEP 2
Heat a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Lightly coat bottom of pan with olive oil. When oil is hot, brown chicken skin-side down, working in batches if necessary. Remove to a plate.
STEP 3
Add butter, brown sugar, apples and shallots to pan. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until apples are browned, about 5 minutes.
STEP 4
Add broth, vinegar and sage. Stir, scraping up brown bits from bottom of pan. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
STEP 5
Return chicken to pan along with any accumulated juices. Reduce heat and simmer, loosely covered, until chicken is cooked through and sauce is slightly reduced, 20-25 minutes. Serve hot.
Shoreline Town and Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133.
See previous Town and Country recipes (and others!) here
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.
STEP 2
Heat a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Lightly coat bottom of pan with olive oil. When oil is hot, brown chicken skin-side down, working in batches if necessary. Remove to a plate.
STEP 3
Add butter, brown sugar, apples and shallots to pan. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until apples are browned, about 5 minutes.
STEP 4
Add broth, vinegar and sage. Stir, scraping up brown bits from bottom of pan. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
STEP 5
Return chicken to pan along with any accumulated juices. Reduce heat and simmer, loosely covered, until chicken is cooked through and sauce is slightly reduced, 20-25 minutes. Serve hot.
Shoreline Town and Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133.
See previous Town and Country recipes (and others!) here
0 comments:
Post a Comment