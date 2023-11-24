Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Preschool Assistant - 3/4 time

Friday, November 24, 2023

City of Mountlake Terrace
Preschool Assistant - 3/4 time
Posted 11-21-23
Open until filled
Hourly wage range: $15.74 - $17.23 (2023 rates)

This three-quarter time position is responsible for assisting with preschool programs: arts and crafts, games, sports, special events and leisure activities for kids aged 3-5. 

Work hours/locations are subject to change, but will typically be: Monday- Friday 9:30am – 4:30pm.



Posted by DKH at 11:31 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  