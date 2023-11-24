Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Preschool Assistant - 3/4 time

Preschool Assistant - 3/4 time

Posted 11-21-23

Open until filled

Hourly wage range: $15.74 - $17.23 (2023 rates)

This three-quarter time position is responsible for assisting with preschool programs: arts and crafts, games, sports, special events and leisure activities for kids aged 3-5.





Work hours/locations are subject to change, but will typically be: Monday- Friday 9:30am – 4:30pm.