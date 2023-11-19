Sidewalk 'bridges' in Kenmore save street trees

'Tree bridge' in Kenmore photo by Pam Cross

As you drive north on 73rd Ave NE in Kenmore, you may be asking yourself: why are there bridges on this sidewalk?





A quick check with the Kenmore Facebook page provides the answer: There are multiple locations where tree roots are damaging the sidewalk. The City of Kenmore is using this innovative approach to preserve the trees by bridging over existing tree roots.





The bridges are a product of PermaTrak ( PermaTrak.com ) that advertises them as a maintenance-free boardwalk system for trail, greenway and pedestrian bridge projects.





Rather than remove the trees or cut the tree roots, the sidewalk now goes over the area the roots are growing which allows both the sidewalk and the trees to exist in harmony.





Thinking outside the box, Kenmore researched for ways to improve sidewalks while saving the healthy trees that disrupt sidewalks. They recognized the importance of trees to our environment to mitigate the effects of global warming and to prevent the growth of heat islands created by the sidewalks and street hardscape.





A PermaTrak system was used along Dayton Ave N in Shoreline saving 94 mature trees (SAN 11/14/202). In this case a level sidewalk was installed.





Cities, including Shoreline, continue to look for different ways to save mature trees as we strive to make our cities more walkable while protecting their beauty.





--Pam Cross







