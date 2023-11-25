Shop Local - Beach House Greetings

Saturday, November 25, 2023

 
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Additional holiday shopping hours!
Beginning this weekend
 through Sunday, Dec. 24th
We've added an extra hour on Saturdays:
  10AM-5PM
New Sunday hours: Noon-5PM
Mon-Fri 9AM-5PM (regular hours)
Join us for Small Business Saturday!
We have the shop stocked with holiday goods and many gift items for everyone on your list!
We'll have treats as well!
Thank you for shopping Small Business this holiday season!
The Shops at Richmond Beach



