Sea-Tac Airport: Semi stuck under skybridge jams traffic at airport
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Sorry for the interruption tonight. The lower arrivals drive is closed right now as there is a semi truck stuck there.Tip: don’t drive a semi on the airport drive. It can’t go under the skybridges.We’re in the process of getting it backed out so we can reopen the drive soon.
Traffic was backed up to I-5 as people got caught in lanes they couldn't turn around in. People missed flights. It took at least an hour to back the truck out of the lane.
