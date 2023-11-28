Flags at Half-Staff: Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of former First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the day of interment, Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
