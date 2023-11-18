Shorewood graduate Blake Snell wins his second Cy Young award in professional baseball



Blake Snell, Shorewood graduate, won the 2023 National League Cy Young Award.





He was voted as the best pitcher in the league. His record was 14 and 9 with a 2.25 ERA for the San Diego Padres.





Blake at Shorewood. Photo by Wayne Pridemore.

This is the second Cy Young Award won by Blake. He was the American League winner in 2018 while at Tampa Bay. ( See previous article





Baseball scouts on the sidelines of Shorewood games when Blake was playing

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

During his senior season big league scouts were often at Shorewood games timing his fast balls to be sure he was the real deal. He was.





--Wayne Pridemore







