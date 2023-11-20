Scots invoke Cinderella in Magical Journey to State 3A Soccer Final

The "Cinderella" Shorecrest soccer team at the beginning of the season.

Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics

By all measures, Shorecrest had achieved much by coming second in WesCo 3A, and runner-up in District 1. They also qualified for State with an RPI of 11, and seeded #9 in the tournament. By all measures, Shorecrest had achieved much by coming second in WesCo 3A, and runner-up in District 1. They also qualified for State with an RPI of 11, and seeded #9 in the tournament.





In the State Tournament eighth-final, they faced Peninsula Seahawks of the SSC 3A who were seeded #8, and District 3/4 runner-up.





In a tight, close game of evenly-matched teams, Scots managed to score the singular goal to advance to the quarter-final, 1-0. There, they were to face the defending State Champions Bellevue Wolverines of KingCo 3A, seeded #1, and District 2 co-champions, who had also knocked out Shorecrest in last year’s semi-final.





Surely, the clock would strike midnight and the plucky underdogs would carry their bedraggled pumpkin back to the scullery. Except that Cinderella was not yet ready to leave the ball, and proceeded to use their glassy cleats to kick the Wolverines off the dance floor, 2-1.





Shorecrest had improbably reached the semi-finals again, to face perennial powerhouse Lakeside Lions of Metro 3A, seeded #4, and third in District 2.





They were one step away from the final, in their quest for the prized chalice, and state soccer supremacy.





The Scots were nearly mauled, but as if protected by a fairy godmother, they conjured up the frightful specter of penalty kicks (5-4), and summoned it to tame the Lions into submission, 2-1.





They were one win away from achieving what was previously done by their predecessors 30 years ago, in 1993. And this time, they only had to face the Roosevelt Roughriders of Metro 3A, seeded #14, who squeaked through District 2 bi-league playoffs.





Instead of being the dark horse, they were favored, surely now, the Team of Destiny in their Finals crusade at Sparks Stadium.





Little did they know that there was another longshot Cinderella on their own mission of redemption, Roosevelt, who had lost in last year’s final (to Bellevue). And this time, the Roughriders were not to be denied, taking a commanding 0-3 lead, but the Scots willed one last flicker of hope to cut the deficit to 1-3. Roosevelt did not flinch, did not waver, did not retreat, this Saturday night in Puyallup, to ruthlessly apply the final strike to vanquish valiant Shorecrest 1-4.





Last year, Scots had to be content with fourth place, this year they have finished second. What will happen next year?



We recognize and salute the departing Shorecrest senior players:



#1 Tatiana Zahajko, Goalkeeper

#3 Darcy Dalziel, Defense

#5 Olivia Sasnett, Forward

#6 Emma Orthel, Forward

#7 Kenna Stallings, Defense

#8 Tayvi Khann, Midfield

#12 Taylor Christensen, Forward



--TCA







