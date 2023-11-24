A Wrinkle in Time opens Friday December 1, 2023 at Shoreline Community College
Friday, November 24, 2023
Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time has made countless appearances in classrooms across the country since it was originally published in 1962.
But did you know it's also one of the most frequently banned books as well?
Criticism has ranged from the book being too religious to it not being religious enough.
When asked about her book being challenged, L'Engle responded “It seems people are willing to damn the book without reading it. Nonsense about witchcraft and fantasy. First I felt horror, then anger, and finally I said, ‘Ah the hell with it.’ It’s great publicity, really.” (New York Times, 2001).
Adapted for the stage, A Wrinkle in Time begins a two weekend run at Shoreline Community College on Friday December 1, 2023.
Performances:
- Friday December 1 7:30pm
- Saturday December 2 7:30pm
- Sunday December 3 3pm
- Friday December 8 7:30pm
- Saturday December 9 7:30pm
- Sunday December 10 3pm
College Theatre 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Free parking.
