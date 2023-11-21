Loss and Bereavement during the Holiday Season - support offered at St. Dunstan's

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Loss and Bereavement During the Holiday Season

Support offered at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church 

Information at: www.sdchp.org

  • November 25, meet and greet, how did Thanksgiving go for you?
  • December 2, Local Support resources, following our story
  • December 9, Telling our stories and feelings of brokenness
  • December 13, 7pm. Blue Christmas Service, led by Fr. David Marshall, our Pastor
  • December 30, How did Christmas go for you?
  • January 6, 2024 Share how the New Year Celebration this past year and years past may have differed for you. After this meeting for those who wish there will be Group Healing Prayer and anointing.

All Saturday morning gatherings (10am -noon) are in room 9 (The Chapel) on the lower level of the building, use lower parking lot and entrance.

Support group is led by Brother John Ryan, Franciscan Friar and an active member of the American Academy of Bereavement

We grow stronger by sharing our brokenness and pain

