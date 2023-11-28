Northwest Neighbors Network - a great place to volunteer
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
You can do it at the times your life allows without the pressure of a regular schedule.
As a volunteer for five years, helping seniors remain in their own homes by assisting with yard and household tasks, I've crossed paths with fascinating people I would otherwise never have met.
What do NNN Volunteers Do? *Transportation *Shopping/Errands *Light Cleaning *Help with Trash/Mail *Social Visits/Walking Partners *Simple Repairs*Tech Assistance and More!
What do NNN Volunteers Do? *Transportation *Shopping/Errands *Light Cleaning *Help with Trash/Mail *Social Visits/Walking Partners *Simple Repairs*Tech Assistance and More!
Serving people in Northern King County and South Snohomish Counties.
Find out how to get involved; email danie@northwestneighborsnetwork.org or call 253-237-2848
--Anne Guthrie
Find out how to get involved; email danie@northwestneighborsnetwork.org or call 253-237-2848
--Anne Guthrie
0 comments:
Post a Comment