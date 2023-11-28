Northwest Neighbors Network - a great place to volunteer

This holiday season consider giving yourself the gift of connection to some wonderful members of your community. That's what happens when you volunteer with Northwest Neighbors Network.





You can do it at the times your life allows without the pressure of a regular schedule.





As a volunteer for five years, helping seniors remain in their own homes by assisting with yard and household tasks, I've crossed paths with fascinating people I would otherwise never have met.



What do NNN Volunteers Do? *Transportation *Shopping/Errands *Light Cleaning *Help with Trash/Mail *Social Visits/Walking Partners *Simple Repairs*Tech Assistance and More!









--Anne Guthrie Serving people in Northern King County and South Snohomish Counties.Find out how to get involved; email danie@northwestneighborsnetwork.org or call 253-237-2848--Anne Guthrie







