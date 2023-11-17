Young Scots coach a home grown product
Friday, November 17, 2023
Malcolm Rosier-Butler
Shorecrest varsity girls hoops coach
Tryouts for the Shorecrest Girls Basketball team began this week, and for the for the second year they’ll be coached by Malcolm Rosier-Butler. At 23, he is the youngest varsity girls hoops coach in the State. Last year, with a young roster, his team finished with a .500 record at 10-10.
Star player at Shorecrest in 2016
Scots’ Athletic Director Alan Bruns says this:
“As a Shorecrest alum, Malcolm has come into this job with strong ties to our spirit and culture. He bleeds Green and Gold.
"The program has been invigorated by his enthusiasm and passion for coaching basketball. He focuses on teaching, execution, and motivation, knowing that positive outcomes with be the end result.”
Malcolm in 2016
He played one year of college basketball before deciding to focus on academics, graduating in 2021 with a BA in Community Psychology from University of Washington Bothell.
He was one of the first student leaders to be a part of Shoreline Sports Foundation, of which he is now the Executive Director. Malcolm also works as mentor with M.U.S.T. - Mentoring Students and Teens
Coach
Malcolm attributes his success to the community that raised and supported him. Joe Robinson at Shoreline Children's Center in preschool got his education off on the right foot.
Mrs. Dorn and his Japanese teacher (Sensei Toby) in middle school encouraged him to learn Japanese.
Neighbors hired Malcolm to mow lawns, chop wood and clean gutters when he was a young teenager. Many coaches, and his mentor Keith Nelson, all helped shape and build his character.
His family could not have done it alone without the help from the entire community.
Shoreline can be proud to call him one of their own.
