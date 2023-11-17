Young Scots coach a home grown product

Rosier-Butler graduated from Shorecrest in 2017, and was a star player for the team that took second place in the 2016 State Tournament.Scots’ Athletic Director Alan Bruns says this:

Malcolm was born and raised in Shoreline, and attended Shoreline Children’s Center, Briarcrest, Kellogg and Shorecrest.





He played one year of college basketball before deciding to focus on academics, graduating in 2021 with a BA in Community Psychology from University of Washington Bothell.









He was one of the first student leaders to be a part of Shoreline Sports Foundation, of which he is now the Executive Director. Malcolm also works as mentor with M.U.S.T. - Mentoring Students and Teens

Coach His story is a classic example of 'local young man makes good,' and as is often the case with successful people, there are many who helped along the way.





Malcolm attributes his success to the community that raised and supported him. Joe Robinson at Shoreline Children's Center in preschool got his education off on the right foot.





Mrs. Dorn and his Japanese teacher (Sensei Toby) in middle school encouraged him to learn Japanese.





Frank Workman, his first banker, helped Malcolm learn the importance of keeping track of, and saving, money.