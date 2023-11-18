Casual Bridge Play at Seattle Bridge Center - November/December 2023

Light snacks provided. Come on whichever Mondays work for you.









See you at the bridge tables!



Seattle Bridge Center is located at





It's nice to know how many folks are coming, so please drop us a note at SeattleBridgeCenter@gmail.com and mention that you're interested in attending "Casual Bridge Play on Monday nights".

You can ask questions about how to bid or play a hand, and you can use printed reference materials.Or if you are brand new to the game of bridge, we'll introduce you to the basic ideas of the game and we may even be able to get some cards into your hands.Or if you are a more experienced player, come on by! With enough experienced players, we'll set up a table for you where you can play at your own pace.Most play will be shuffle-and-deal with random hands. Occasionally, we will introduce some elements of competitive play by comparing results between tables. No masterpoints will be awarded.Cost: $5 cash per person, with discounts for players age 18 and under.