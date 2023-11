Shoreline PTA Mental Health Committee group for Shoreline School District parents / guardians

Monday, November 27th, 6:30-8:00pm

Monday, January 22nd, 6:30-8:00pm

Monday, February 26th, 6:30-8:00pm

Our Mental Health Committee is having their first Stronger Together parent/guardian meeting at the end of this month. All are welcome, so mark your calendar!Stronger Together Parent/guardian groupThe Shoreline PTA Council's Mental Health Committee is kicking off this free and welcoming group for any parent or guardian in the Shoreline School District.We will meet in an open and safe space to connect with each other, share wisdom, struggles, information, and grow together with compassion and kindness. Light refreshments will be provided.Meetings will be facilitated by a local parent and will not provide professional advice.Meeting dates:Location: The WORKS office (the north side of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Avenue NE. Enter from the north parking lot)More information at: shorelinepta.org./mental-health.html