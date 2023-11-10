WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory in effect

Windborne water spray at Richmond Beach

Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2017

The The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory for the greater Seattle area which includes the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The wind advisory is in effect until 7am PST Saturday.





Southeast winds are expected to gust up to around 35-45mph with some gusts up to 50mph possible. Strongest winds are expected sometime after midnight and will likely start to taper off around 6am.





The advisory has been issued as these winds are strong enough to bring down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. Winds this strong can also blow around any unsecured objects.





As of this writing my Richmond Beach neighborhood station has already recorded a gust of 33mph at 9:17pm. So far, we have been spared rainfall but that is expected to change overnight with up to around a half inch of rain by Saturday afternoon.





For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com







