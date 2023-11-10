Everything But The Turkey: North City Bistro will deliver all the side dishes you could want for Thanksgiving dinner

North City Bistro has a wine bar, live music, and small plates - and next door they have a commercial catering kitchen.





"We don’t know about you, but we are getting excited for Thanksgiving, and all of the delicious food and get togethers that come with it. We’d love to take some of the hard work off your plate.





"We will be offering traditional Thanksgiving sides through our Meal Delivery side of the business (in the catering kitchen attached to the Bistro).





"So, if you are looking for some help with food, you want to relax and just enjoy your company, or just looking for some tasty thanksgiving food ready to heat and serve. Check the menu





THANKSGIVING order cut off is 11/16 for Delivery on 11/22.

"If we can curate any wine for your Thanksgiving feast/festivities please reach out 206-365-4447, northcitybistro@yahoo.com or stop on by. We have a lot on hand, can bring some in, and are working on bringing in some mixed cases."











