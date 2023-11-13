Holiday wreath-making class at Kruckeberg

Monday, November 13, 2023

Wreath-making class at Kruckeberg
Let's get festive! Seats are available for three workshops, but space is limited so sign up soon!

Holiday Wreath-making - Saturday, December 2, 2023 - 10am, 12:30pm, 2pm

It’s wreath-making season! Join us for one of the Garden’s most beloved workshops, Holiday Wreath-making, led by our talented wreath-makers, Carolyn Barden and Laurie Ann Dudley. 

This workshop will guide participants through the art of crafting a festive wreath using natural materials like holly, fir, yew, and other winter greens. 

Attendees will learn how to create a beautiful 12″ wreath for their own indoor or outdoor display. Don’t miss this opportunity to unleash your creativity and bring a touch of natural beauty to your holiday decor!

Registration: Please select your preferred session 10am, 12:30pm, or 2pm on the registration form WORKSHOP REGISTRATION

Members – $40
Nonmembers – $55

Accessibility: This class will be held INDOORS and our indoor facilities are not wheelchair accessible at this time.


