Susan's Stockings - help Shoreline Rotary and Banchero Disability Partners provide gift stockings for Banchero residents

Through Banchero Disability Partners ' "Susan's Stockings" program, Banchero Disability Partners aims to provide personalized stockings filled with gifts and essential items to individuals with developmental disabilities who reside in their supportive living agency.





Please bring items to donate to the Shoreline Rotary meeting on November 15.





Banchero residences are in Shoreline and North Seattle.









Their goal is to ensure that each client receives a stocking filled with items valued at $35. These carefully selected stocking stuffers may include toys, books, puzzles, art supplies, hygiene products, cozy socks, hats, and gloves - all tailored to meet their individual preferences and needs.They have 35 individuals who wish to have stockings presented to them by Santa at their holiday event on December 7, 2023.