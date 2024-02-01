Young man found dead on 15th NE in Shoreline

At 10:15pm Monday night, January 29, 2024, the King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call from a community member who reported seeing a person laying on the ground, unresponsive at the 20000 Block of 15th Ave NE in Shoreline.





The caller stated the man was face down and unresponsive.





Shoreline Police and Shoreline Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately, the fire department was not able revive the man after life saving measures were attempted.





King County Major Crimes Detectives are handling this investigation.





The man, who was not identified publically, was in his early 20’s.





There are no suspects and no suspects in custody.









Shoreline PD contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for police services.