Young man found dead on 15th NE in Shoreline

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Approximate location where a young man was found dead on 15th NE

At 10:15pm Monday night, January 29, 2024, the King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call from a community member who reported seeing a person laying on the ground, unresponsive at the 20000 Block of 15th Ave NE in Shoreline. 

Shoreline PD contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for police services. 

The caller stated the man was face down and unresponsive. 

Shoreline Police and Shoreline Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately, the fire department was not able revive the man after life saving measures were attempted. 

King County Major Crimes Detectives are handling this investigation. 

The man, who was not identified publically, was in his early 20’s. 

There are no suspects and no suspects in custody. 


Posted by DKH at 12:00 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  