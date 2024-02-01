Sno-King School Retirees sponsors Humanities Washington program about Woody Guthrie in the Northwest

Joel Underwood, Woody Guthrie scholar

Photo courtesy Humanities Washington "That Ribbon of Highway: Guthrie in the Pacific Northwest" with Joel Underwood, from Humanities Washington, hosted by Sno-King School Retirees on Thursday, February 15, 2023 12 - 3pm





Sno-King School Retirees organization and Humanities Washington invite the community to an engaging program with Joel Underwood, a member of the 2024-2025 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau.





Come to enjoy hearing narrative about Woody Guthrie and songs about his time and work in the Northwest along the Columbia River and touring the Grand Coulee Dam Project in 1941.





This free event takes place in-person on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 12pm in the Board Room of the Edmonds School District ESC, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036.





Doors open at noon for a Meet and Greet and a brief meeting. The program begins about 1pm.





About the talk





In 1941, folksinger and activist Woody Guthrie composed 26 songs in 30 days while riding along the Columbia River and touring the Grand Coulee Dam Project.





His songs and his unique, authentic voice chronicled both the grandeur and the perils of what he called “The Greatest Thing That Man Has Ever Done” as an employee of the Bonneville Power Administration.





His time here in the Pacific Northwest inspired a swell of patriotism that led Guthrie to enlist in the U.S. Merchant Marines in World War II. After his time with the Merchant Marines, he returned home to fame and notoriety, but also tragedy and great personal loss.





Joel Underwood blends his talents, skills and experience to perform a program that is part concert, part theatrical drama, and part lecture. Audience members will sing along to “Roll on Columbia,” “Pastures of Plenty,” and the ever popular “This Land is Your Land,” and learn of the sometime tragic stories behind the songs.









As a teacher, folksinger, historian and actor, Joel Underwood began his career with 25 years teaching high school history. This led to his drive to get his master’s degree in American History with a focus on folk and protest music.





He received a Woody Guthrie Fellowship and was granted access to the Woody Guthrie Archives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he researched Woody’s time in the World War II Merchant Marines. He continues to tour as a musician, both solo and with his daughter. He is a local state resident living in Olympia and clearly has an affinity for the Washington State and its unique history.





Humanities Washington is a statewide nonprofit whose mission is to spark conversation and critical thinking using story as a catalyst, nurturing thoughtful and engaged communities across our state.







