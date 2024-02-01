Applications available for Shoreline CityWise classes

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Do you wonder how the City’s traffic engineers have been preparing for two light rail stations in Shoreline? When is new park land acquired and developed? Who creates a budget to cover the costs of a growing city?

If you are curious about how your government works, the CityWise program is a great opportunity, whether you are a longtime or new resident. Learn about the wide range of services provided by the City. This is your chance to ask questions and get answers directly from staff from every department.

In 2024, we will offer CityWise as an online experience. The two-hour Zoom sessions run on Tuesday evenings from February 28 through April 16.

This series of eight informational sessions starts with an introduction to Shoreline’s form of government. At the last class, participants draw on what they have learned about City operations to create a budget.

CityWise is free of charge. It is open to residents, employees, business owners, and students in Shoreline who are 16 years old or older. Class size is limited to 30 participants, chosen to represent the community. Applicants who are Shoreline residents receive priority.

If you are interested, fill out the online application. Paper copies of the application are available by request. The deadline for submission is Monday, February 19, 2024. We will send a notice of acceptance by Wednesday, February 21. If you have any questions, please contact Community Opportunities Coordinator Constance Perenyi at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2253.

CityWise 2024
*Dates and topics subject to change

Date

Title

Presenting Department

2/27/2024

City Government 101:
Organization, Vision, Mission

City Manager’s Office and Mayor of Shoreline

3/5/2024

Keeping Residents Safe

Shoreline Police

3/12/2024

Responding and Preparing

Code Enforcement and Customer Response Team;

Emergency Management

3/19/2024

Creating Community through Recreation, Arts, and Parks

Recreation and Cultural Services;  Parks, Fleet, and Facilities Department

3/26/2024

Building our Community’s Resilience and Strength

Community Services Department

4/2/2024

Maintaining the City

Public Works Department

4/9/2024

Planning and Building for Today and Tomorrow

Planning and Community Development
Department

4/16/2024

Getting Down to Business

Administrative Services Department; Economic Development

 

Posted by DKH at 12:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  