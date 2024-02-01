Applications available for Shoreline CityWise classes
If you are curious about how your government works, the CityWise program is a great opportunity, whether you are a longtime or new resident. Learn about the wide range of services provided by the City. This is your chance to ask questions and get answers directly from staff from every department.
In 2024, we will offer CityWise as an online experience. The two-hour Zoom sessions run on Tuesday evenings from February 28 through April 16.
This series of eight informational sessions starts with an introduction to Shoreline’s form of government. At the last class, participants draw on what they have learned about City operations to create a budget.
CityWise is free of charge. It is open to residents, employees, business owners, and students in Shoreline who are 16 years old or older. Class size is limited to 30 participants, chosen to represent the community. Applicants who are Shoreline residents receive priority.
If you are interested, fill out the online application. Paper copies of the application are available by request. The deadline for submission is Monday, February 19, 2024. We will send a notice of acceptance by Wednesday, February 21. If you have any questions, please contact Community Opportunities Coordinator Constance Perenyi at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2253.
CityWise 2024
*Dates and topics subject to change
