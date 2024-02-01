Mayor Roberts proclaimed January 30, 2024 as Edwin T. Pratt Day of Remembrance in the City of Shoreline

Mayor Chris Roberts with Sarah Haycock, who was responsible for having the Shoreline Children's Center named for Edwin T. Pratt. (See previous article) Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Edwin T. Pratt, born December 6, 1930, was a civil rights leader and the Executive Director of the Urban Metropolitan League of Seattle. His work was pivotal in implementing the Equal Opportunity Act in the Greater Seattle area, fighting housing discrimination, segregation, employment bias, and police brutality.









He intentionally moved to Shoreline with his family to highlight the segregation within housing communities. On January 26, 1969, Edwin Pratt was killed outside his home in Shoreline, and the crime remains unsolved.Following the murder of Edwin Pratt, Thursday, January 30, 1969, was declared a public day of mourning. At that time, acting Seattle Mayor Floyd Miller issued a proclamation ordering all flags to be flown at half-staff and urged the public to attend a memorial service for Pratt at Saint Mark's Cathedral in Seattle.At the Tuesday, January 30, 2024 council meeting, Mayor Chris Roberts proclaimed January 30, 2024 as Edwin T. Pratt Day of Remembrance in the City of Shoreline.To honor this Day of Remembrance, the City Hall flag was flown at half-staff.