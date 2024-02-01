Shorewood Cheer Camp sets record attendance

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Shorewood cheerleaders at their Elementary Day Camp
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorewood Cheer hosted their annual Elementary Day Camp with record breaking attendance! 

Shorewood cheerleaders welcomed over 285 elementary students this past Monday, January 29, 2024.

Having fun with the big girls at SW Cheer Camp
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Students spent the day learning cheers and having fun with friends. After the four hour camp, participants showed off their new skills to a gym full of family and friends. 

Participants were also invited to perform that evening at the Varsity basketball game during halftime. 

Shorewood Cheer is grateful to be part of such a strong community and can't wait to see everyone again!

--Brianne Sturm, Advisor


