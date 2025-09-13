Travels with Charlie: Coming Soon Nature's Repose Art

Saturday, September 13, 2025

By Gordon Snyder

Arbor Day, the end of April, the new art project for Horizon View Park called Nature’s Repose was previewed. See: Arbor Day Story from April


While Charlie and I were walking we easily spotted this. Now the installation of this artwork has begun.


Coming Soon Nature's Repose Art  by Artist Melisa Cole.


Looking north at the concrete pad with the playfield in the background.


Another view with the court and path on the left.

This will be fun to watch being built. Shoutout for the funding from LFP Garden Tour.

Stop by Horizon View Park and checkout the progress when you can…

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
