1st District Congresswoman Suzan DelBene to hold town hall on impending government shutdown and healthcare

Thursday, September 25, 2025


Join Congresswoman Suzan DelBene for a virtual town hall this Monday, September 29, 2025 at 6pm with Washington Health Benefit Exchange CEO Ingrid Ulrey. 

We’ll talk about the looming government shutdown, what it means for health care, & what I’m doing to fight for you.


DelBene represents Washington's 1st District which stretches from Arlington to Bellevue and includes Kenmore and Bothell.


