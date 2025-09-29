HomeTechHacker: How a Little Tech Helped Me Take Back My Time

There were times when I wondered if I'd ever get a handle on it all. The answer, it turns out, came from something I already knew and loved: tech.









It’s my playbook for how I used tech and automation to reclaim my time, and how anyone, regardless of how “techy” they are, can do the same.





Here are just a few of the key tools that helped me get there.





Smart speaker Smart speakers and routines





One of my favorite productivity hacks is using voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.





I’ve set up daily routines that automatically adjust lights, start music, give me weather and calendar updates, and even remind me to drink water or stretch.





These small nudges keep my day flowing with less mental effort.





Calendar and task automation





I use tools like Google Calendar and Notion to keep everything from appointments to book writing

deadlines on track. Recurring tasks, reminders, and color-coded calendars help me see what’s urgent and what can wait, and keep me from overcommitting.





Financial automation









Managing finances used to be one of those things I dreaded because of how important it is and how much time it takes to do right. Now I rely on Monarch Money to track everything automatically, from budgets to investments. With a glance at my dashboard, I know exactly where I stand. It's one of the many financial tools I recommend in Life by Design.

Health routines Health tracking and routines













The health and fitness tools I use don’t magically make me healthier, but they reduce the resistance and roadblocks, and that makes all the difference.

Building systems, not just using tools



