HomeTechHacker: How a Little Tech Helped Me Take Back My Time

Hacker: How a Little Tech Helped Me Take Back My Time
Monday, September 29, 2025
Like a lot of people, I used to feel constantly behind—overwhelmed by to-do lists, calendar reminders, and the never-ending juggle of work, family, and personal goals.
There were times when I wondered if I'd ever get a handle on it all. The answer, it turns out, came from something I already knew and loved: tech.
I’m not talking about flashy gadgets or the latest productivity trend. I’m talking about small, practical tools—some digital, some physical—that helped me build better habits, improve my daily routines, and get back hours of my week.
These tools made such a difference that I ended up writing a book about it: Life by Design: Automate to Master Time, Health, Money, and Unlock Personal Success.
It’s my playbook for how I used tech and automation to reclaim my time, and how anyone, regardless of how “techy” they are, can do the same.
Here are just a few of the key tools that helped me get there.
One of my favorite productivity hacks is using voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.
I’ve set up daily routines that automatically adjust lights, start music, give me weather and calendar updates, and even remind me to drink water or stretch.
These small nudges keep my day flowing with less mental effort.
Calendar and task automation
I use tools like Google Calendar and Notion to keep everything from appointments to book writing
deadlines on track. Recurring tasks, reminders, and color-coded calendars help me see what’s urgent and what can wait, and keep me from overcommitting.
Financial automation
Managing finances used to be one of those things I dreaded because of how important it is and how much time it takes to do right. Now I rely on Monarch Money to track everything automatically, from budgets to investments. With a glance at my dashboard, I know exactly where I stand. It's one of the many financial tools I recommend in Life by Design.
Between smartwatches, meal planning apps, and simple timers, I’ve built routines that make it easier to stay active, sleep better, and eat well.
The health and fitness tools I use don’t magically make me healthier, but they reduce the resistance and roadblocks, and that makes all the difference.
Building systems, not just using tools
One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that the tech isn’t the solution; it’s how you use it. The right tools help you create systems that work behind the scenes, so you don’t have to constantly stay on top of everything. That’s what Life by Design is all about.
If any of this resonates with you, the book is now available for purchase at all major retailers, including ebook, audiobook, paperback, and hardcover. You can also buy the book directly from me at a steep discount from the major retailers. Additionally, you can learn more about the book here.
Reclaiming your time doesn’t mean working harder—it means working smarter, with help from a few well-placed tools. I’m living proof that it can be done, and I hope others will find it just as empowering as I did.
best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com, a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology. If you have questions or comments about this article, you can contact Marlon through his website or X (Twitter).
