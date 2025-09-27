I-5 ramps and lane overnight closures this weekend at SR 104 /205th
Saturday, September 27, 2025
|Cloverleaf at I-5 and SR 104/205th
Drone photo by David Carlos
Sound Transit contractor crews will close I-5 ramps as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link Extension project.
Work involves the following closures:
- Northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to westbound State Route 104/205th Street will close nightly from 9pm to 6am, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28. The eastbound SR 104/205th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also close.
- The right lane on southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and SR 104/205th Street will close nightly from 8pm to 6am Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28.
- 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close nightly from 10pm to 7am, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28.
0 comments:
Post a Comment