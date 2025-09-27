I-5 ramps and lane overnight closures this weekend at SR 104 /205th

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Cloverleaf at I-5 and SR 104/205th
Drone photo by David Carlos

Sound Transit contractor crews will close I-5 ramps as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link Extension project. 

Work involves the following closures:
  • Northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to westbound State Route 104/205th Street will close nightly from 9pm to 6am, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28. The eastbound SR 104/205th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also close.
  • The right lane on southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and SR 104/205th Street will close nightly from 8pm to 6am Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28.
  • 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close nightly from 10pm to 7am, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28.

Posted by DKH at 1:56 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  