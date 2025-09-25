Join King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Jorge L. Barón for a Town Hall on the 2026-27 county budget

Thursday, September 25, 2025


Join King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Jorge L. Barón for an in person Town Hall on the 2026-27 county budget

As the Councilmembers representing King County District 1 and King County District 4, we invite you to join us for an in-person Town Hall on the upcoming 2026-27 King County budget.

This is an opportunity for YOU to ask questions, share concerns, and to learn more about the budget process.

Join us to hear about the county budget proposal, challenges we are facing, our options to address them, and more!

Your participation is CRUCIAL to:
  • Identify your key priorities
  • Inform how we address budget challenges

Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 6pm to 7:30pm (doors open at 5:50pm)
Location: Auditorium located in Library Building at North Seattle College, 9600 College Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

This event is FREE and open to the public. Complete your RSVP here to stay updated, and share questions that you have about the budget.

We hope to see you there!

Rod Dembowski (District 1) and Jorge L. Barón (District 4)


