Travels with Charlie: Nice day for a Forest Walk
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Story and photos by Gordon Snyder
After checking my daughter’s cats in Edmonds, we headed down Olympic View Drive and stopped for a Trail Walk in Southwest County Park.
Charlie is in his heaven on the forest trail. He's waiting at the end of his leash politely saying: "Keep Up…"
There are several connecting side trails offering great views and new sniffs.
This relic stump offers a glimpse of the mature forest before logging. The stump is about 6 feet in diameter with plants growing on top.
Trail Walks in Southwest County Park
This is a great park to wander around when you need to get rejuvenated by a forest.
Choose a path and go and enjoy.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
