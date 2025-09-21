Travels with Charlie: Nice day for a Forest Walk

Story and photos by Gordon Snyder





After checking my daughter’s cats in Edmonds, we headed down Olympic View Drive and stopped for a Trail Walk in Southwest County Park.







Charlie is in his heaven on the forest trail. He's waiting at the end of his leash politely saying: "Keep Up…"





There are several connecting side trails offering great views and new sniffs.





This relic stump offers a glimpse of the mature forest before logging. The stump is about 6 feet in diameter with plants growing on top.





Trail Walks in Southwest County Park



This is a great park to wander around when you need to get rejuvenated by a forest.





Choose a path and go and enjoy.



