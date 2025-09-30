KidVantage pauses acceptance of donations for October to give the staff a break
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
The normal donation schedule will resume on November 1, 2025.
For more information, visit our website at www.KidVantageNW.org.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please reach out to Carolina Liendo at carolinal@KidVantageNW.org or Cori Benson at corib@KidVantageNW.org
KidVantage has a warehouse in the North City Business District in Shoreline.
