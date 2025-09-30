KidVantage pauses acceptance of donations for October to give the staff a break

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

The KidVantage Hubs will be pausing their acceptance of goods donations for the month of October to give their volunteers and small staff time to prepare for the fall and winter months. 

The normal donation schedule will resume on November 1, 2025.

For more information, visit our website at www.KidVantageNW.org. 

If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please reach out to Carolina Liendo at carolinal@KidVantageNW.org or Cori Benson at corib@KidVantageNW.org

KidVantage has a warehouse in the North City Business District in Shoreline.


Posted by DKH at 3:27 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  