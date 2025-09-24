Letter to the Editor: Keeping our LFP community safe is a top priority

To the Editor:









I want to thank the Lake Forest Park City Council for passing a resolution to place a police and public safety levy before voters this November. This action reflects what our residents have told us clearly: keeping our community safe is a top priority.Lake Forest Park is consistently among the safest cities in the state, and maintaining that standing requires ongoing investment in people, training, equipment, 911 dispatch, jail services, and mental crisis response programs.The reality is that the cost of providing these essential services has grown far faster than the city’s limited revenue can keep up. For years, we’ve stretched every dollar and relied on short-term fixes to maintain service levels. But continuing to depend on one-time savings is not a sustainable path forward.Our officers are proud to serve this community. We live here, raise our families here, and are committed to responding when you call for help. Sustaining service levels over time depends on stable funding that keeps pace with rising costs and community needs.In November, residents will have the opportunity to decide on this measure. Whatever the outcome, the Lake Forest Park Police Department will continue working every day to keep our community safe.Sergeant Jerome WalkerLake Forest Park Police Guild President