Business Spotlight: Seaside Therapy Services of Seattle
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
Seaside Therapy Services of Seattle – Supporting Mental Health with Compassion & Care
At Seaside Therapy Services of Seattle, mental health support is approached with warmth, curiosity, and a belief in the resilience of every client.
Founded by therapist Ryan Aurora McLauchlan, the practice offers a safe space for individuals to explore life’s challenges with compassion and evidence-based care.
With a focus on creating an authentic, supportive therapeutic relationship, Seaside Therapy helps clients process trauma, navigate transitions, and cultivate stronger connections with themselves and others.
From her new home in Shoreline, Ryan is excited to connect with the local community while continuing to provide therapy across Seattle and Tacoma.
Q & A with Ryan Aurora McLauchlan, Seaside Therapy Services of Seattle
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: I opened my private practice earlier this year.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: I love the people of Shoreline. I recently moved here from Tacoma and have found it so easy to integrate. Everyone is so friendly and really cares about creating community.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: I provide services in Seattle, Tacoma, and Shoreline! I love being able to provide services to those that have an impact on my direct communities.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
A: Drown out the noise! There were so many preconceived notions I had starting my business because of what I had been told. I think confidence in yourself and what you do can take you a really long way.
Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?
A: I wish the traffic moved a bit slower. There are lots of busy streets with no sidewalks.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: I am currently getting my PhD and hope to be able to provide more services to my clients as I progress through my program.
Connect with Seaside Therapy Services of Seattle
2616 Harvard Ave E, Seattle, WA 98103
206-756-6939
seasidetherapyservicesofseattle.com
ryan@seasidetherapist.com
@seasidetherapyseattle
