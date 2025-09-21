Business Spotlight: Seaside Therapy Services of Seattle



Founded by therapist Ryan Aurora McLauchlan, the practice offers a safe space for individuals to explore life’s challenges with compassion and evidence-based care.









From her new home in Shoreline, Ryan is excited to connect with the local community while continuing to provide therapy across Seattle and Tacoma.



Q & A with Ryan Aurora McLauchlan, Seaside Therapy Services of Seattle



Q: How long have you been in business?



A: I opened my private practice earlier this year.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?



A: I love the people of Shoreline. I recently moved here from Tacoma and have found it so easy to integrate. Everyone is so friendly and really cares about creating community.



Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?



A: I provide services in Seattle, Tacoma, and Shoreline! I love being able to provide services to those that have an impact on my direct communities.



Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?



A: Drown out the noise! There were so many preconceived notions I had starting my business because of what I had been told. I think confidence in yourself and what you do can take you a really long way.



Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?



A: I wish the traffic moved a bit slower. There are lots of busy streets with no sidewalks.



Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?



A: I am currently getting my PhD and hope to be able to provide more services to my clients as I progress through my program.



Connect with Seaside Therapy Services of Seattle

2616 Harvard Ave E, Seattle, WA 98103

206-756-6939

seasidetherapyservicesofseattle.com

ryan@seasidetherapist.com

@seasidetherapyseattle



At Seaside Therapy Services of Seattle, mental health support is approached with warmth, curiosity, and a belief in the resilience of every client.