Philharmonia Northwest kicks off its opening season in Shoreline October 12, 2025
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
WITH KEELY FUTTERER, SOPRANO
MICHAEL WHEATLEY, CONDUCTOR
SHORECREST PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2025 @ 2:00PM
Philharmonia Northwest kicks off its 50th Season with one of its most audacious opening concerts yet.
The program starts in top gear with an outstanding new work, Jessica Meyer’s fiery and unpredictable Turbulent Flames.
Then, Keely Futterer, a “high-quality lyric soprano with a keen verbal nuance” (Opera News), joins the orchestra for Pulitzer-winning composer Kevin Puts’s vivid setting of letters by painter Georgia O’Keeffe.
The program ends on Beethoven’s resplendent Seventh Symphony, considered by many—including Beethoven himself—to be one of his best.
PROGRAM:
Jessica Meyer – Turbulent Flames
Kevin Puts – Letters from Georgia
Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92
TICKETS
