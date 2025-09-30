Philharmonia Northwest kicks off its opening season in Shoreline October 12, 2025





The program starts in top gear with an outstanding new work, Jessica Meyer’s fiery and unpredictable Turbulent Flames.





Then, Keely Futterer, a “high-quality lyric soprano with a keen verbal nuance” (Opera News), joins the orchestra for Pulitzer-winning composer Kevin Puts’s vivid setting of letters by painter Georgia O’Keeffe.





The program ends on Beethoven’s resplendent Seventh Symphony, considered by many—including Beethoven himself—to be one of his best.



PROGRAM:



Jessica Meyer – Turbulent Flames

Kevin Puts – Letters from Georgia

Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92



Philharmonia Northwest kicks off its 50th Season with one of its most audacious opening concerts yet.