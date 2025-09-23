A win for Quinn - drug bust in Burien arrests distributor operating through much of King county
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
|Another win for Quinn, the Drug Officer
Photo courtesy KCSO
Acting on a tip from Burien Police, last month the King County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team was able to ID a drug trafficker selling to customers at the El Pique Mexican Restaurant in Burien.
They arrested him and booked him for possession to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.
|2020 Mustang used in drug trafficking
Photo courtesy KCSO
- 1.07 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine
- More than $51,000 in drug proceeds
- A stolen 9mm handgun
- A 2020 Mustang used in drug trafficking
