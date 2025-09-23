A win for Quinn - drug bust in Burien arrests distributor operating through much of King county

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Another win for Quinn, the Drug Officer
Photo courtesy KCSO

Acting on a tip from Burien Police, last month the King County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team was able to ID a drug trafficker selling to customers at the El Pique Mexican Restaurant in Burien.

Their investigation found he was distributing across several other cities, including Woodinville, SeaTac, Shoreline, Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond.

They arrested him and booked him for possession to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm. 

2020 Mustang used in drug trafficking
Photo courtesy KCSO
Here’s what Quinn and company found at his Bellevue Apartment.
  • 1.07 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine
  • More than $51,000 in drug proceeds
  • A stolen 9mm handgun
  • A 2020 Mustang used in drug trafficking

