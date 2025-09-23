A win for Quinn - drug bust in Burien arrests distributor operating through much of King county

Another win for Quinn, the Drug Officer

Photo courtesy KCSO

Acting on a tip from Burien Police, last month the King County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team was able to ID a drug trafficker selling to customers at the El Pique Mexican Restaurant in Burien.





Their investigation found he was distributing across several other cities, including Woodinville, SeaTac, Shoreline, Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond.





They arrested him and booked him for possession to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.





2020 Mustang used in drug trafficking

Photo courtesy KCSO Here's what Quinn and company found at his Bellevue Apartment.