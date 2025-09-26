Unpermitted taco vendor in Shoreline closed down
Friday, September 26, 2025
Closed: September 25, 2025 at 6:30pm
Reasons:
- Operating without a valid permit
- Failure to receive approval to operate
- Operating plans not reviewed and approved to ensure safe food handling and storage
- Imminent health hazard: Insufficient refrigeration to keep food safe
- Imminent health hazard: Operating without hot water available
- Imminent health hazard: Operating without handwashing facilities
Status: Closed
