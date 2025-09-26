Unpermitted taco vendor in Shoreline closed down

Friday, September 26, 2025

Unpermitted taco vendor at corner of NE 145th St & 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Closed: September 25, 2025 at 6:30pm

Reasons:
  • Operating without a valid permit
  • Failure to receive approval to operate
  • Operating plans not reviewed and approved to ensure safe food handling and storage
  • Imminent health hazard: Insufficient refrigeration to keep food safe
  • Imminent health hazard: Operating without hot water available
  • Imminent health hazard: Operating without handwashing facilities
Status: Closed


