Fall quarter starting for Shoreline College Continuing Education classes
Friday, September 26, 2025
It's not too late to register for classes at Shoreline College Continuing Education. Classes start throughout the quarter.
Shoreline Continuing Education offers non-credit classes and workshops that allow you to explore your creative side or learn a new career skill.
Visit our full course catalog and view current fliers.
Shoreline College is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
