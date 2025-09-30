Welcome Home, USCGC Polar Star

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

The Polar Star in Elliott Bay
Photo courtesy US Coast Guard

Welcome Home, USCGC Polar Star!

After 308 days away and the successful completion of Operation Deep Freeze 2025, Polar Star has returned to its home port Seattle following final maintenance in Vallejo, CA, wrapping up a 5-year Service Life Extension Program (SLEP).

This milestone ensures the nation’s only heavy icebreaker remains mission ready to support U.S. operations in Antarctica and beyond as we prepare for the future of polar security.
Bravo Zulu to the crew, support teams, and partners who made this possible. Your dedication is powering the future of U.S. polar operations.


Posted by DKH at 11:51 PM
