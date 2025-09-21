Lake Forest Park native signed to Scholarship and Development Agreement with Everett Silvertips

Photo courtesy Everett Silvertips

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips have signed defenseman Henry Hlinka [pr. huh-LINK-uh] to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

“I’m super excited to officially sign with the Silvertips,” commented Hlinka. “It’s an honor to join such a tremendous organization and to have the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in the WHL. I’m excited to get going here.”

"Henry has made significant strides in his game since we added him to our protected list this time last year," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He's a smart, mobile defender who we're excited to officially welcome to our organization from the Kraken youth program."









Hlinka, an ’08-born Lake Forest Park, WA native, spent the 2024-25 season with the Seattle Jr. Kraken 16U squad, posting 12 goals and four assists in 16 games played. He was named a NAT1HL 16U First-Team All-Star for his efforts. The 5-foot-10, 162-pound blueliner also skated with the Pacific Division USA Hockey U17 Selects squad over the summer of 2025.Hlinka is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.