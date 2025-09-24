UPDATED: 24 year old Granite Falls man killed on I-5 exit ramp at 175th after eluding police overnight

Location of collision

A 42 year old motorist from Lake Stevens was traveling southbound I-5 on the exit ramp to 175th. 24 year old Colton K. Petit from Granite Falls was on foot on the left shoulder of the exit ramp.





As the vehicle approached, Petit ran across the ramp and was struck by the car and thrown. The driver stopped.



Petit was deceased at the scene. The off-ramp was closed for two hours from 8:30 - 10:30am, September 20, 2025.





The rest of the story:





At approximately 7:40pm Friday evening, September 19, 2025, a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) employee advised that they were struck by a wrong way vehicle SB I-5 near 175th.

As troopers were responding the WSDOT driver stated that they were almost at a stop and did not sustain any injuries, however the wrong way driver fled the scene on foot. Troopers and other allied agencies were not able to locate the driver.

Just before 6:00am this morning, September 20, 2025, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from an individual reporting that a pedestrian jumped in front of their vehicle as they were exiting from SB 1-5 to 175. Troopers and medical aid responded to the scene but unfortunately the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that the pedestrian was the suspect driver from the wrong way hit and run the previous evening. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian showed no signs of impairment and there will be no charges filed.

If anyone has any additional information on either one of these incidents, please call the Washington State Patrol.







