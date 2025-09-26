Outside Mullingar opens October 2, 2025 at As If Theatre in Kenmore
Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits who live on adjoining farms in the Irish countryside.
Neighbors for generations, things come to a head when Tony Reilly, Anthony’s father, reveals his plan to disinherit him and sell the farm to another relative.
As a feud simmers between the two families old secrets, surprising truths, and long-hidden feelings threaten to emerge.
In this quintessentially Irish story, the heartbreaking and the hilarious are woven together to create a deeply moving story of yearning, loss, family, romance, and the vulnerability of taking a chance on love.
Playing October 2-19, 2025 at the Kenmore Community Club, 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 on the Burke Gilman Trail.
Special "Pay What You Can" pricing October 9-12. Purchase tickets here
