Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster is the perfect way to start spooky season off right

Friday, September 26, 2025

Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster by Albert Green, directed by Renée Gilbert is a hilarious horror-comedy and the perfect way to start spooky season off right!

Ir opens on Friday October 3, 2025 at The Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village (Edmonds) with an Opening Night Soiree that offers free snacks and beverages - both alcoholic and non-alcoholic- to kick off our 18th Season with a bang!

You've never seen Frankenstein like this! In this comedy, Baron Frankenstein, once successful and lauded for his monster creation, faces steep competition when his sister creates her own monster -and her creation is quickly headed for Hollywood stardom.

This isn’t your dusty old Frankenstein. Our monsters have had enough of being stitched together and shoved into society’s mold. 

They’re breaking out of the lab and into the spotlight!

Featuring Susan Connors, Codie Wyatt, and Melanie Calderwood.

  Purchase tickets here

The Phoenix Theatre, Firdale Village, 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020


