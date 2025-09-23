Football: Shorewood v Monroe

Tuesday, September 23, 2025


Monroe vs. Shorewood
9/19/25, 17:00
Regular Season
Shoreline Stadium

Shorewood 49 - Monroe 21
  1  2  3  4 Total
Monroe0714021
Shorewood14350049

Julien Woodruff threw for 3 tds and Kyson Vanee threw another to four different Stormrays. The Shorewood defense had another terrific evening with interceptions by Cole Petschl and Frank Burn.


SCORING SUMMARY:

1st Quarter
  • SW: Edward Hensel 15 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 0-6
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-7
  • SW: Frank Burn 1 yd Rush (TD) 0-13
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-14
2nd Quarter
  • SW: Finn Bachler 13 yd Rush (TD) 0-20
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-21
  • TM: 68 yd Pass (CNV) 6-21
  • TM: (PAT) 7-21
  • SW: Lukas Wanke 19 yd Pass from Julien Woodruff (CNV) 7-27
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-28
  • SW: Finn Bachler 10 yd Pass from Julien Woodruff (CNV) 7-34
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-35
  • SW: Jack Gallagher 11 yd Pass from Julien Woodruff (CNV) 7-41
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-42
  • SW: Julien Woodruff 9 yd Rush (TD) 7-48
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-49
3rd Quarter
  • TM: 14 yd Pass (CNV) 13-49
  • TM: (PAT) 14-49
  • TM: 41 yd Pass (CNV) 20-49
  • TM: (PAT) 21-49
Coach Rob Petschl


