Football: Shorewood v Monroe
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
9/19/25, 17:00
Regular Season
Shoreline Stadium
Shorewood 49 - Monroe 21
Julien Woodruff threw for 3 tds and Kyson Vanee threw another to four different Stormrays. The Shorewood defense had another terrific evening with interceptions by Cole Petschl and Frank Burn.
SCORING SUMMARY:
1st Quarter
- SW: Edward Hensel 15 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 0-6
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-7
- SW: Frank Burn 1 yd Rush (TD) 0-13
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-14
- SW: Finn Bachler 13 yd Rush (TD) 0-20
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-21
- TM: 68 yd Pass (CNV) 6-21
- TM: (PAT) 7-21
- SW: Lukas Wanke 19 yd Pass from Julien Woodruff (CNV) 7-27
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-28
- SW: Finn Bachler 10 yd Pass from Julien Woodruff (CNV) 7-34
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-35
- SW: Jack Gallagher 11 yd Pass from Julien Woodruff (CNV) 7-41
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-42
- SW: Julien Woodruff 9 yd Rush (TD) 7-48
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-49
- TM: 14 yd Pass (CNV) 13-49
- TM: (PAT) 14-49
- TM: 41 yd Pass (CNV) 20-49
- TM: (PAT) 21-49
