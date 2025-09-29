Q&A Session on LFP Police and Public Safety Levy October 22, 2025

From video LFP Leaders discuss budget challenges

Silje Sodal, Third Place Commons, Chief of Police Mike Hardan, City Administrator Phillip Hill

Saturday, October 18, 9:00am at City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

In response, the City Council advanced this ballot measure to help maintain critical services such as 911 dispatch, police staffing and training, court services, and mental health diversion programs.



Without additional revenue, these services are becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.









The proposed levy would set a rate of $0.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value, beginning in 2026 and lasting six years. Tax exemptions are available for qualifying low-income seniors, disabled veterans, and residents with disabilities.



Costs for police, jail, and related services have risen significantly, and inflation has increased nearly 24% over the past four years, while state law limits property tax revenue growth to just 1% annually. The proposed levy would set a rate of $0.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value, beginning in 2026 and lasting six years. Tax exemptions are available for qualifying low-income seniors, disabled veterans, and residents with disabilities. Residents who want to learn more before the events can visit cityoflfp.gov/lid-lift-info or email City Administrator Phillip Hill at phill@cityoflfp.gov with questions.

The City will host two opportunities for the community to learn more about the levy measure: