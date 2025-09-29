Op-Ed: Getting around Shoreline without a car shouldn’t be this hard









Shoreline’s own climate action plan identifies private vehicle trips as the single biggest source of carbon emissions — and calls for reducing them sharply over the coming years. We’ve made progress: light rail expansion, new sidewalks, and bike lanes are real steps forward. Here in Shoreline, Urbanist Shoreline is encouraging neighbors to try it and share their experiences The point isn’t to shame drivers — most of us rely on cars because our communities have been designed around them. The point is to show what life is like for the more than 10% of Washingtonians of driving age who cannot or do not drive. Their voices are too often missing from transportation decisions.That’s a problem not just for people like me, but for everyone. When policy makers assume driving is the only viable option, they leave us all with fewer choices. Drivers get stuck in traffic with no alternatives. Kids can’t safely bike or walk to school. Older adults lose independence when they can’t drive anymore. And our cities’ climate goals become harder to reach.Shoreline’s own climate action plan identifies private vehicle trips as the single biggest source of carbon emissions — and calls for reducing them sharply over the coming years. We’ve made progress: light rail expansion, new sidewalks, and bike lanes are real steps forward.





But they’re not enough. We need a full network of safe, convenient, and affordable non-car options: buses that connect seamlessly, protected bike routes that don’t vanish at busy intersections, sidewalks that work for people of all abilities.



For me, biking to my bookkeeping clients around the region works — most of the time. But when I have to get from Shoreline to Renton, patience is the only way to survive the two-hour trip, even with light rail. That shouldn’t be the case.





If our cities truly invested in alternatives, everyone would benefit: people who don’t drive, people who can’t drive, and yes, even people who do.



That’s why I’m inviting you to join me in trying the Week Without Driving. Pick a day, or even a single trip, to leave the car behind. Notice what works and what doesn’t. Could you get there by bus? Was there a safe walking or bike route? Did it take a reasonable amount of time?



The answers to those questions matter far beyond this week. They should shape the way we plan and build our communities. Because a Shoreline that works without a car is a Shoreline that works better for everyone.







When my husband broke a rib late one night, getting to the ER meant a $40 Lyft ride. By the time we left, the price had jumped to $80 — an impossible burden for many. Even with light rail, the trip home by transit took more than an hour.These moments highlight what’s at stake in this year’s Week Without Driving (September 29–October 5). The annual event, started in 2020 by Disability Rights Washington, asks people — especially policy makers — to give up driving for a week, a day, or even just one trip. It’s grown into a nationwide effort with 400 organizations across all 50 states.