Travels with Charlie: What Are You Barking At?

Story and photos by Gordon Snyder









This operation is called Asphalt Milling. It cuts and grinds the old pavement. Then millings are removed and placed in a Dump Truck. The Sweeper immediately cleans up the millings to reduce the dust and clean the surface for new asphalt.





Next truck ready for a load to be hauled and processed as reclaimed asphalt. Great environmental improvement over the old methods of road repairs.





Now, NE 204th St is ready for paving the next day.





The next day the paver and asphalt truck started laying down the new surface.









This operation paved about 40 feet in minute.

I now have a lot more respect for the "Road Work Ahead" signs everywhere. These workers were the best.





It is tough work with lots of bad air around them. I won’t be getting bummed when i have to wait a few minutes for them to work…





Cheers

Gordon Snyder









Our house had a bad case of the rumbles! Charlie was beside himself barking at loud machine noises. The roads going up and down the hill to Horizon View Park are being resurfaced. This is NE 204th St.About a 30,000 lb roller smashes the asphalt into the smooth surface for driving.